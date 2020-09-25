|
Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Call and Webcast
Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.
The call will be hosted by Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO; and Mike Speetzen, Executive Vice President and CFO.
A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 2257063.
A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.
About Polaris
As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
