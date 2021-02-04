SMI 10’776 -0.3%  SPI 13’452 -0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’934 0.7%  Euro 1.0821 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’610 0.5%  Gold 1’834 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’554 5.1%  Dollar 0.8991 0.2%  Öl 58.7 1.6% 
04.02.2021 00:00:00

Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.  

Polaris (CNW Group/Polaris Infrastructure Inc.)

This dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" as designated for Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial income tax purposes.

The board of directors of Polaris Infrastructure remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend and will evaluate further dividend increases, as appropriate, going forward.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.  Currently, the Company operates a 72MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5MW as well as another 28 MW of run-of-river projects located in Peru.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-infrastructure-declares-quarterly-dividend-301221718.html

SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.61 %
Alcon 67.06
0.81 %
ABB 27.46
0.73 %
UBS Group 13.37
0.49 %
Swisscom 485.50
0.27 %
Givaudan 3’569.00
-0.75 %
Lonza Grp 569.20
-0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 264.30
-1.05 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’083.50
-1.14 %
Sika 250.80
-1.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.02.21
Vontobel: Kündigung Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin - neue Bitcoin-Zertifikate erhältlich!
03.02.21
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.02.21
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne am Mittwoch vollständig ab. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. In den USA konnten sich Anleger nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit