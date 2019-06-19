|
19.06.2019 23:10:00
Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual Meeting
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual meeting (the "Meeting") held today.
In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.
Election of Directors
According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 2, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
The following are the voting results on this matter:
Director
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes Cast
Votes
Votes
Votes
Votes
Jorge Bernhard
6,872,417
28,190
99.59%
0.41%
James V. Lawless
6,817,317
83,290
98.79%
1.21%
Marc Murnaghan
6,872,417
28,190
99.59%
0.41%
Jaime Guillen
6,816,817
83,790
98.79%
1.21%
Marcela Paredes de Vásquez
6,876,752
23,855
99.65%
0.35%
About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5 MW run‐of‐river project in Peru. The Company is also completing the construction of another 28 MW of run‐of‐river projects also located in Peru.
SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}