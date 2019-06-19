Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual meeting (the "Meeting") held today.

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 2, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast

(rounded)

Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Jorge Bernhard 6,872,417 28,190 99.59% 0.41% James V. Lawless 6,817,317 83,290 98.79% 1.21% Marc Murnaghan 6,872,417 28,190 99.59% 0.41% Jaime Guillen 6,816,817 83,790 98.79% 1.21% Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 6,876,752 23,855 99.65% 0.35%

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5 MW run‐of‐river project in Peru. The Company is also completing the construction of another 28 MW of run‐of‐river projects also located in Peru.

SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.