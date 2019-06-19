19.06.2019 23:10:00

Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual meeting (the "Meeting") held today.

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors discussed in detail below, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated May 2, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes Cast
(rounded)


Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Jorge Bernhard

6,872,417

28,190

99.59%

0.41%

James V. Lawless

6,817,317

83,290

98.79%

1.21%

Marc Murnaghan

6,872,417

28,190

99.59%

0.41%

Jaime Guillen

6,816,817

83,790

98.79%

1.21%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

6,876,752

23,855

99.65%

0.35%

 

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5 MW run‐of‐river project in Peru. The Company is also completing the construction of another 28 MW of run‐of‐river projects also located in Peru.   

SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

