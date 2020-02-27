|
Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO of Polaris, will provide a brief review of the Company’s performance as well as an update on current business conditions.
An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Polaris Investor website at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one week following the event.
About Polaris
As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005964/en/