Polaris Declares Increase in Cash Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 2 percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.62 per share. This increase represents the 25th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2020 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.

Scott Wine, Polaris’ Chairman and CEO, stated, "Throughout our 65 year history, Polaris has displayed an unwavering commitment to being the Best in Powersports Plus through innovation, quality and safety. Our dedication to this cause has forged enduring relationships with our customers and driven profitable growth. As a result, we are able to raise our annual dividend for the 25th consecutive year, proudly entering the esteemed club of Dividend Aristocrats. Consistent capital return to our shareholders will remain a priority for our Board and management team as we execute our vision to be a customer-centric, highly efficient growth company.”

