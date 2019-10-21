+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 14:32:00

"Poland First to Fight" International History Conference Set For November in Washington, D.C.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POLAND FIRST TO FIGHT will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. from November 18-20, 2019. The conference, organized by several Polish-American and Polish expat organizations such as Polish Media Issues, Polish American Congress of Southern California, Coalition of Polish Americans, Polish American Strategic Initiative and Polonia Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II (www.iPoland.org).

The conference will gather historians, museum curators, educators, politicians, journalists, filmmakers, publishers and government officials. Leading scholars and filmmakers from Poland, Germany, United States, United Kingdom and India will present information about life in German-occupied Poland and shed light on the policy of subjugation, exploitation and extermination of Poles under Nazi German and Soviet occupations.

The full program of the conference is accessible at www.iPoland.org/program. Purchase your ticket at www.iPoland.org/buy-ticket

The Program Committee Chair is Professor Marek Kornat from the Institute of History of the Polish Academy of Sciences who will talk about the geopolitical context of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact. The keynote speaker will be Professor Mieczyslaw Biskupski. Professor Krystyna Zamorska, daughter of a prisoner of the concentration camp KL Stutthof, will present the history of German concentration camps in German-occupied Poland. Professor Bogdan Musial will explain the system of murderous repression imposed by the German occupants on Poles rescuing Jews. Dr. Rafal Latka will portray the situation of the Polish Catholic Church during World War II.

Professor Sean McMeekin will present information regarding the betrayal of Poland, an important war ally of the United States, by US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Prof. Norman Domeier from Germany will talk about the collaboration between Nazi Germany and the Associated Press. 

Professor Danusha Goska will talk about the negative portrayal of Poles in American pop culture. Marcin Makowski, one of the most talented Polish journalists of the younger generation, will discuss the World War II narrative in computer games. US film director Stacey Fitzgerald and dozens of other prominent scholars, writers and filmmakers will follow with rich, sometimes shocking, historical presentations. 

Press Contact: Artur Zysk, a.zysk@iPoland.org  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poland-first-to-fight-international-history-conference-set-for-november-in-washington-dc-300941947.html

SOURCE Polish American Congress of Southern California

