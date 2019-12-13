PointNurse Reaches Milestone on Path to Digital Health Provider Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointNurse, a digital health care provider community, has announced reaching a critical mass of providers in the United States to address a variety of health care problems with digital solutions at scale. The Nurse Practitioner led network community includes registered nurses, physicians, pharmacists, nutritionists, social workers, and allied health professionals.

PointNurse provisions digital solutions including virtual visits, wearable data monitoring, readmission triage, population coordination, and trusted curation of patient data for machine learning, research, and other applications in health care.

"Digital health care is the path to affordable health care and the PointNurse Community addresses a variety of problems across the healthcare spectrum, around the clock, unlike any other platform, while responsibly leveraging both technology and human resources," says Elaine Comeau, CEO of PointNurse.

Virtual visits are one popular component of digital health today. Nurse practitioners, physicians, and physician assistants are well poised to provide direct primary and urgent care via virtual visits to open up access and drive down the cost of health care. However, other challenges in health care demand other types of digital solutions to address outside-of-the-clinic phenomena, private and trusted data curation, wearable event monitoring and response, 360 stakeholder engagement, and others.

"Our use of advanced security and privacy-preserving technology is one of our competitive advantages. This coupled with our network of trusted nurses and how we leverage decentralized technology enables us to safeguard our clients data and privacy more securely than existing offerings but more importantly we empower the data owner with tools to control this access and monetization," says, Cyrus Maaghul, PointNurse Founder and Board Member.

The PointNurse community and network provides services to businesses, health systems, wearable companies, and insurers seeking direct primary care, behavior management, remote monitoring and response, medical record and data curation, and care coordination. PointNurse is re-imagining health care leveraging mobile phone, video, peer-to-peer, and blockchain related technology.

