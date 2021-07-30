SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’085 0.4%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0772 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’828 1.2%  Bitcoin 35’848 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 1.5% 
30.07.2021 04:30:00

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled- Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of over 9%. This growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population. However, a lack of trained professionals can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and clinics and Homecare) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) Forecasts,2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-care-coagulation-testing-market-industry-analysis

The point-of-care coagulation testing market growth will further be accelerated due to the growing technological innovations in POC testing. Furthermore, the growing focus toward personalized medicine, particularly, in the North American region will significantly influence the point-of-care coagulation testing market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Companies:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Danaher Corp.
  • DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Helena Laboratories Corp.

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Hospitals and clinics - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Homecare - size and forecast 2019-2024

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis: The point of care diagnostics market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.69 billion during the forecast period. Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Rapid Test Kits Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The HIV rapid test kits market size has the potential to grow by USD 226.64 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download Our Exclusive Sample Report 

