Point B Solutions Acquires Three North Agency

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point B Fulfillment Solutions LLC announces the acquisition of Three North LLC (dba Three North Agency), a strategic move to enhance its technology solution offering. The combined businesses offer proven capabilities in print and merchandise fulfillment, eCommerce, print production, web application development, mobile application development, systems integration—and more—under one roof. The businesses will operate under their individual brand identities for the foreseeable future.

"After working with Point B to deliver custom software solutions for some B2B fulfillment clients, Joe and I realized the power of the synergy of our two businesses" explains Doug Haefele, Founder and Owner of Three North Agency. "Together we've solved some unique challenges with our custom technologies and felt we'd be stronger together than as separate companies."

Point B Solutions got its start solving client's "back office" logistics challenges. Over time, clients started to request more technical capabilities, such as eCommerce storefronts and custom integrations. That's where the relationship with Three North Agency got started. Point B hired Three North to integrate front-end shopping technology with its fulfillment systems and build custom applications to address their clients' needs. This gave clients the ability to offer their products online and enable end-user customers to securely shop, order and pay in a unified process over the web.

The addition of custom software development capabilities enables the company to address the growing need for custom storefront integrations and end-to-end solutions.

Joe Avery, President and Owner of Point B, said "I could not be more excited about the joining of two great companies. After working with Doug and his Three North team for several years, bringing technology solutions to our clients, it was a natural fit for us to join together. Today we offer integrated technology solutions to solve business problems. Whether clients are trying to sell more, improve efficiency or eliminate manual processes, we provide solutions with custom applications and integrations. This applies to every business we work with. We are excited to bring this valuable offering to our list of clients."

Located in Minneapolis Minnesota, the combined businesses will continue to go to direct to market via dedicated Account Executives focused on their specific areas of expertise. In cross-selling situations, Subject Matter Experts will be brought in to consult with clients and account teams.

To learn more about the services and offerings of Point B Solutions visit pointbsolutions.com. For information about custom software solutions visit threenorthagency.com.

About Point B Solutions: Founded in 2003, Point B Solutions began offering warehouse and fulfillment services including custom kitting and assembly for B2B and B2C businesses. Point B's services have expanded to include sourcing and production of promotional merchandise, commercial print services and e-commerce storefronts. https://pointbsolutions.com

About Three North Agency: Founded in 2011, Three North builds custom applications that drive sales and marketing performance. We blend our unique understanding of the needs of today's Marketing and Sales executives with deep technology experience to craft custom solutions that connect disparate systems or craft a bespoke solution to the unique needs of our clients. http://threenorthagency.com

