Pocky Wholesome Is Here In the Philippines Taste the Goodness, Spread the Goodness with Pocky Wholesome

MANILA, Philippines, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocky Wholesome is now available for the first time in the Philippines.

Launched in Thailand in 2020, Pocky Wholesome has been well received by consumers as a health-conscious Pocky. The new premium Pocky that brings goodness to snacking moments.

Pocky Wholesome is made with wholewheat, each biscuit stick is coated with smooth chocolate cream infused with high quality wholesome ingredients for the perfect wholesome snack, and comes in two flavours, Blueberry Yogurt and Chocolate Almond.

Pocky Wholesome Blueberry Yogurt - Topped off with smooth chocolate cream infused with high quality and wholesome ingredients of blueberry yogurt with real blueberry flakes for the perfect wholesome snack.

Pocky Wholesome Chocolate Almond - Topped off with smooth chocolate cream infused with high quality and wholesome ingredients of chocolate with crushed almond for the perfect wholesome snack.

Under the corporate philosophy "A Wholesome Life in the Best of Taste", Glico has been conducting business to contribute to the physical and mental health of people. We believe that this product is in line with that philosophy.

In addition, we would like to introduce our promotion "Handmade decoration Pocky" for Mother 's Day on May 9th. Consumers can decorate Pocky and make their own original decoration Pocky in the world.It is on this YouTube channel.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYMIVZAFLvk

*Hygiene is very important - we recommend consumers washing their hands before playing with Pocky.

"We are excited to launch Pocky Wholesome, and to introduce our promotion "Handmade decoration Pocky" in the Philippines. Here in the Philippines, measures for COVID-19 have been continued, and we have to spend a lot of time at home. Meanwhile, we believe that Pocky can be used to bring "Share happiness" among moms and children."

- Mr Takashi Miki, Marketing Head, Glico Philippines, Inc.

Hazel Quing, one of the famous influencers in the Philippines, also tried handmade decoration Pocky. Keep your eyes on this video, in which she gets along with her mom.

Facebook Pocky PH: https://fb.watch/5fciz_purW/

This year's Mother 's day, let us prepare healthy and delicious gifts for moms with Pocky.

#PockyWholesome #PockyMothersDay

Where to Buy

Major supermarkets

(Online Store)

LazMall Glico Official STORE https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/glico/

Shopee Mall Glico Official STORE https://shopee.ph/glico_philippines

About Glico

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the nutritious, fortified Glico caramel in its distinctive red box, the

business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing Public Health Through Food." Upon the 70th anniversary of the Glico Group in 1992, this same spirit and dedication was incorporated into the revised corporate philosophy of "A Wholesome Life in the Best of Taste." Glico caramel – the company's first product – incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products.

https://www.glico.com/global/

About Pocky

Pocky is popular chocolate-based confectionary that has been loved by people all over the world since it was launched in Japan in 1966. It is made of a crisp pretzel, a kind of biscuit, coated by creamy chocolate. Glico has endeavored to enhance the Global Brand Management framework since 2016, and was certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. (*Title: Largest chocolate-coated biscuit brand -- retail RSP, current/ Estimated sales of $589,900,000 in 2019 based on international market research data)

http://pocky.glico.com/info/

About Our Distributor

GYMBOREE MARKETING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Office Address: 917 Banawe St., Barangay Manresa, Quezon City

Contact Person: (for product inquiries) Carmela Alvaran

Contact Number: 09178820155

SOURCE Glico Philippines, Inc.