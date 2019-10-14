+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.10.2019

PNM Resources CEO Recognized with Governor's New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) Chairman, President and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn, was awarded the Governor's New Mexico Distinguished Public Service Award for her exceptional contributions to public service and the community.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Led by Governor Lujan Grisham and Mr. Sherman McCorkle, President and CEO of Technology Ventures Corporation, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the awards. The primary objective of the awards is to recognize outstanding contributions to the public service and to the improvement of the government at all levels by both government employees and private citizens. The awards recognize and celebrate the role of civic leaders in improved government while encouraging the highest levels of excellence in the pursuit of public service. Ultimately, the awards heighten awareness and appreciation of public service achieving President's Kennedy's goal of drawing the best and brightest to all levels of public service.

"Pat's contributions toward the state's environmental future and economic development and her impacts on local community needs are immeasurable. These contributions exemplify Pat's philosophy of how, by working together, we can accomplish great things. She is well-deserving of this recognition. For anyone who knows Pat, they know a person with a brilliant mind, a huge heart and a fun nature. She gives her all to everything she works on and has a humble spirit with a willingness to jump in to help those in need," said Sherman McCorkle.

Vincent-Collawn has served in multiple roles local and statewide to improve education, increase economic development, and support organizations that make meaningful impacts in local communities. She is a previous chairwoman of the United Way and helped launch Mission: Graduate which is a cradle-to-career education partnership.

In 2017, Vincent-Collawn served as the first female chair of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). Earlier this year, she was awarded with EEI's Distinguished Leadership Award by her peers for her years of significant contributions and her ongoing commitment to the electric power industry. 

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,681 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 785,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

