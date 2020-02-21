|
21.02.2020 22:30:00
PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 1, 2020.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 785,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.
CONTACTS:
Analysts
Media
Lisa Goodman
Ray Sandoval
(505) 241-2160
(505) 241-2782
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-301009302.html
SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street belasten Virussorgen weiter. Die heimische Börse gab deutlich ab. Der DAX weitete seine Verluste aus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}