21.02.2020 22:30:00

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 1, 2020.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 785,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

 

;