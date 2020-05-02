+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 02:52:00

PNC Update On Paycheck Protection Program Support

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has registered more than 70,500 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $14 billion for PNC small business customers. These small businesses are estimated to employ more than 1 million people.

"The dedicated efforts of PNC employees, including thousands of personnel who volunteered to take on new assignments to review, document and close PPP loans, has allowed us to proudly support small businesses across the communities we serve," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO William S. Demchak. "This has been a massive and sustained effort by PNC, including many team members working tirelessly and through the night to deliver for our customers, who are critically important to us, the communities they serve and the broader U.S. economy."

Of the loans for PNC customers processed and registered with the SBA, 85% were from PNC's Business Banking segment, which services businesses, including non-profits, sole proprietors and independent contractors, with less than $5 million in annual revenues. Further, approximately 79% of the registered loans were for amounts of $150,000 or less, with an additional 17% for amounts between $150,000 and $1 million. The average loan size was less than $200,000.

PNC also took special care to ensure that non-profits and businesses operating in low- or moderate-income (LMI) geographies were not left behind. More than 14,500 of loans registered by the SBA are for borrowers located in LMI census tracts, and more than 4,500 of the registered loans are for non-profit organizations.

"The demand for PPP loans both at PNC and across the nation, has been extraordinary and unprecedented," said Demchak. "We took our obligations with respect to each one very seriously, working as quickly as possible to fully process every, single one."

In addition, to further support small businesses that may lack access to traditional financial institutions, PNC has committed more than $45 million to eight community development financial institutions (CDFIs) since March 2020 to support their own origination of PPP loans in potentially underserved geographies and sectors.

"We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on small businesses throughout the nation and that these have been extremely trying and stressful times for our customers," said Demchak. "Given the scope of the PPP program and the speed with which all participants have had to act, we are aware that the process has not been seamless, but we thank our customers for their patience as we have continued to work with the SBA to assist them in maintaining their payroll and operations in these unprecedented times." 

PNC is helping customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 impacts in other ways as well, including granting thousands of requests for extensions, deferrals and forbearance. Through April 30, PNC has completed more than 156,000 consumer requests on loans totaling $9.3 billion; granted more than $2.6 million in emergency personal loans; and waived more than $8.1 million in deposit fees.

PNC also continues upholding its longstanding commitment to supporting the communities it serves, with more than $30 million allocated in 2020 in support of coronavirus relief efforts across its markets.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS: 

MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-update-on-paycheck-protection-program-support-301051322.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Analyst rechnet nach Corona fest mit einer Rekord-Rally am Aktienmarkt
Ölpreis-Crash könnte böse für ETF-Anleger enden
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Verfehlte Gewinnerwartungen schicken Amazon-Aktie in den Sinkflug
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
Wasserstoff-Aktien widersetzen sich der Krise: Bei diesen Konzernen lohnt sich ein näherer Blick
Restaurantkette Vapiano steht zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB