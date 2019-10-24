PNC Releases Results Of Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today published the results of its company-run mid-cycle stress test under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Results of the company-run mid-cycle stress test, including PNC's estimates of pre-provision net revenue, other revenue, loan and other losses, net income before taxes, and regulatory capital ratios for PNC, as well as additional information on the methodologies used in conducting the stress test, may be found at www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

