13.12.2025

PNC Financial Services Receives Final Regulatory Approvals To Acquire FirstBank

PNC Financial Services Group
168.46 CHF 1.46%
(RTTNews) - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, including its banking subsidiary, FirstBank. Approvals were granted by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Colorado Division of Banking.

PNC expects the transaction to close on or about January 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the closing, PNC will begin integrating FirstBank into its national platform, including its leading treasury management, payments, and digital banking services. Full customer conversion is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

In September 2025, The PNC Financial Services Group said it agreed to acquire FirstBank Holding Company, including its banking subsidiary FirstBank, for about $4.1 billion.