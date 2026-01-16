Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’434 -0.3%  SPI 18’551 -0.2%  Dow 49’442 0.6%  DAX 25’286 -0.3%  Euro 0.9318 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’016 -0.4%  Gold 4’607 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’573 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8019 -0.2%  Öl 64.6 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Hybrid replizierende ETFs: Chancen und Risiken im Blick
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy-Note für BMW-Aktie
Neue Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Underperform
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie erhält von Jefferies & Company Inc. Bewertung: Buy
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

PNC Financial Services Group Aktie 963345 / US6934751057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.01.2026 13:09:47

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

PNC Financial Services Group
177.67 CHF 2.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.922 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $1.505 billion, or $3.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $6.071 billion from $5.567 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.922 Bln. vs. $1.505 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $6.071 Bln vs. $5.567 Bln last year.

Total loans increased to $331.5 billion, higher than $316.5 billion in the same period last year.

Total deposits also moved up to $440.866 billion from the previous year’s $426.738 billion.

Bill Demchak, CEO of PNC, said: "By virtually all measures, 2025 was a successful year. Strong execution across all business lines resulted in record revenue, well controlled expenses and 21% earnings per share growth. We're entering 2026 with great momentum and are excited about the opportunities in front of us, including the recently closed acquisition of FirstBank."

PNC was up by 1.53% at $218.46 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten