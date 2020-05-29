Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
PNC Announces Redemption Of Senior Floating Rate Bank Notes Due June 10, 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on June 10, 2020 of all of the outstanding Senior Floating Rate Notes due June 10, 2021 issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $800,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFN3). The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of June 10, 2021. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of June 10, 2020. 

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com 

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com 

 

