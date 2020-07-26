PNA Hires Field Service Rep for Coast to Coast Road Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris McGann has joined Plasan North America (PNA) as Field Service Representative, effective July 14, 2020.

McGann is joining the company from JetCo Solutions, where he was a Business Development Manager. Before JetCo, McGann spent five years as a Quartermaster in the US Navy. McGann will bring his knowledge and experiences of the industry to PNA, leading the campaign for Plasan's newest product, the Integrated Mission Module (IMM).

The Integrated Mission Module is a synchronized, electric powered platform that provides power generation for C4ISR and individual soldier equipment. This platform mechanically connects to a leading vehicle, including a Plasan SandCat, JLTV, HMMWV, M-ATV, and other future platforms. This increases the payload of the leading vehicle while maintaining off road and maneuverability performances. Harvesting energy from the wheels, the IMM adds power for external systems and equipment, allowing for communications in the most remote areas. The IMM provides real time tactical edge intel, self-sustained logistics support, and added payload capability to increase soldier lethality and survivability.

Plasan is kicking off the IMM launch with a coast to coast roadshow and demo days chartered by McGann.

"We are thrilled to have Chris join our team," says Brett Maki, VP of Business Development for PNA. "Chris comes to PNA as a highly recommended and talented individual. The IMM is going to improve the power and mobility for those protecting us and Chris will play an integral role in the development of this technology."

"I am excited to join the Plasan North America team to show off the superior survivability and innovative solutions across PNA platforms." – Chris McGann, Field Service Rep for PNA.

About Plasan North America: Plasan is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of armor and composite material survivability solutions and structural components for the defense, homeland security, naval, automotive, and aerospace markets. Armor designed and produced by Plasan can be found on more than 32,000 armored platforms fielded worldwide. Plasan's capabilities include design and prototyping, advanced ballistic lab & field tests, real-time simulation, and manufacturing. Plasan North America's state-of-the-art, 150,000-square-foot facility is proudly located in Grand Rapids, Mich.

SOURCE Plasan North America