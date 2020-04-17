+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 15:00:00

PMI Reports Growing Uncertainty For The Future Of Pediatric Practices As The COVID19 Pandemic Evolves

PEARLAND, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ask any Pediatrician about the financial affairs of their practice and they will agree that the financial aspect of a pediatric practice is akin to running a local Walmart with high volume and low margins to keep their doors open. Most pediatric practices run operational overhead rates well above 65% before considering reasonable compensation for themselves, nurse practitioners and/or physician assistants. Despite their best efforts to work within these realities, they remain at the bottom in terms of physician compensation .

Since the announcement of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Pediatric Management Institute (PMI) has been working with pediatric practices from around the country to develop various strategies to bridge the divide between now and a new future that awaits them. Despite an unprecedented shift to telemedicine visits from less than 1% of visits to over 50% in less than four weeks , pediatric practices are limited in their options to remain financially solvent. Like many other businesses in the United States, these uncertain economic times are forcing pediatric practices to turn to a variety of financing options during this time.

Based on the experiences of PMI clients, the PPP, while noble in its intent, is not providing the needed timely assistance to those whose mission is to care for our most vulnerable population- the children of our country. The PPP was designed to provide businesses such as pediatric practices a lifeline to obtain low-cost financing that could be forgiven if used for qualifying expenses . Unfortunately, the viability of the PPP as the solution for pediatric practices is predicated on the pandemic being a relatively short-term event and reasonable access to funding- both of which are unpredictable.

Access to the full white paper can be found here: https://www.pediatricsupport.com/covid19info

 

SOURCE Pediatric Management Institute

