SMI 10’987 0.0%  SPI 14’163 0.4%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’097 -0.2%  Euro 1.0970 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’931 -0.4%  Gold 1’836 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’016 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9058 0.3%  Öl 69.2 0.8% 
12.05.2021 14:45:00

PMB and CEA Announce the Commissioning of iMiGiNE at Frederic Joliot Hospital (Orsay), Paving the Way for Next Generation Molecular Imaging Diagnostics

PEYNIER, France, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- An automated radiopharmaceutical production system iMiGiNE has been installed in Frederic Joliot Hospital (CEA) in Orsay, France and commissioned in December 2020. This disruptive system will revolutionize the radiopharmaceutical production, access and distribution. iMiGiNE will allow clinical centers to directly access disease-specific radiopharmaceuticals, otherwise rarely available, and take a first step towards personalized molecular imaging.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8894551-imigine-a-paradigm-shift-in-the-production-of-radiopharmaceuticals/

A shift in paradigm: microfluidic syntheses

iMiGiNE uses groundbreaking technology to produce radiopharmaceuticals: a single-use lab-on-a-chip device, with onboard precursors and solvents. Offering lower volumes and higher yields, this versatile microfluidic cassette can be used for process or tracer development as well as the production of single doses or small batches. It is integrated in a radiosynthesis box, a closed system to prevent cross contamination, operated by a robotized arm, and controlled through a supervision software.

An automated manufacturing process, from radiopharmaceutical selection to a filled syringe

iMiGiNE combines a cyclotron equipped with a superconducting magnet, making it more stable and compact, and a robotized radiochemistry to produce the selected radiopharmaceutical. Operated through a user-friendly supervision software, the cyclotron produces the selected radioisotope, which is then transferred to the radiochemistry for radiolabeling.

Unlocking the full potential of precision medicine

Only a few of more than a hundred molecules of clinical interest are used today in routine PET imaging. Why? Cumbersome processes and infrastructures, and costly manufacturing operations. Additionally, the use of some radioisotopes with a short half-life is challenging for smaller centers (110 min for 18F and only 20 min for 11C). iMiGiNE can break those barriers by relocating the production of radiopharmaceuticals close to the patient, and ultimately improving patient care. 

About PMB

PMB is a human-sized company located near Aix-en-Provence, in the south of France, specialized in the design and manufacture of complex particle accelerators systems for Medical, Research, Nuclear, Defense and Industry applications.

Historically, PMB started with the specialty of assembling dissimilar materials such as metals and ceramics. Since 2010, we have developed complex systems integrating particle accelerators. Among others, an automated system that produces in-house PET radiopharmaceuticals and linear accelerators for non-destructive testing (high-energy radiography), and radiotherapy. PMB is part of the French industrial group ALCEN.

About CEA

The CEA is a key player in research, development and innovation in four main areas: energy transition, digital transition, technology for the medicine of the future and defense and security. The CEA carries out fundamental research in the fields of Biotechnology and Health, the Physical Sciences, Earth Sciences and Astronomy, Physics and Nanoscience. Its core objectives are the production and publication of knowledge and expertise at the highest international level. In 2019, nearly 3,800 scientific papers were published by CEA researchers, three-quarters of which were the result of international collaboration. The CEA draws on all this knowledge to carry out its other activities. 

For more information about PMB and CEA, please visit www.pmb-alcen.com / www.cea.fr

Additional information about iMiGiNE can be found at www.imigine.com or follow PMB-Alcen on LinkedIn. 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOYvDZX-3Rc
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505470/PMB_Alcen_PET.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505469/PMB_Alcen_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Fatine Slaoui
contact@pmb-alcen.com
+33 4 42 53 13 13

 

 

PET Radiopharmaceutical Development & Production (PRNewsfoto/PMB-Alcen)

PMB is a medium-sized French company, specialized in medical assemblies and equipment (PRNewsfoto/PMB-Alcen)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmb-and-cea-announce-the-commissioning-of-imigine-at-frederic-joliot-hospital-orsay-paving-the-way-for-next-generation-molecular-imaging-diagnostics-301288895.html

SOURCE PMB-Alcen

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:31 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:51 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
10:33 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
09:12 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
SMI im Plus -- DAX mit positivem Vorzeichen-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Amazon-Aktie vorbörslich schwächer: Jeff Bezos verkauft Aktien im Wert von 6,7 Milliarden Dollar - EU-Gericht kippt Steuernachforderungen
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple wird Ziel einer Sammelklage in Grossbritannien
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
AstraZeneca-Aktie gibt ab: Zweites EU-Verfahren gegen AstraZeneca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit