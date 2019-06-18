PM Hotel Group Continues Growth of Food + Drink Innovation Group with the Launch of Three New Restaurant Concepts

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Hotel Group, one of the nation's leading hotel management companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katherine Kies to the newly created position of Vice President, Food + Drink Innovation. Previously Corporate Director of Food & Beverage, Kies will be responsible for expanding the hotel group's capabilities and services in the world of food and drink innovation including banquets and catering, as well as restaurant concepts.

"Katherine will be leading a team focused on re-imagining all of our food and drink offerings, core services and operations, in addition to conceiving new culinary concepts for our expanding portfolio," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "Our culture includes a true passion for curating innovative food and drink experiences that deliver local flair and attract both guests and locals seeking authentic, welcoming spaces to meet and mix."

Over the coming weeks PM Hotel Group's Food + Drink Innovation team will be opening three exciting new culinary concepts, each of which integrate into the company's strategic business objectives. Franklin Social, an all-day American café in the heart of historic Philadelphia at the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown will pay homage to Ben Franklin. Two additional projects include Vaux at the Canopy by Hilton Portland | Pearl District which will highlight local Pacific Northwest products and Society Commons, a new culinary concept that will open as part of the multi-million dollar renovation and rebranding of the Marriott Old City in July.

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

