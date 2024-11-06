Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PLUXEE Aktie [Valor: 132329304 / ISIN: NL0015001W49]
Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Paris: November 6, 2024 // Today, PLUXEE announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place on December 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.

Documents for the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for viewing and download on the Pluxee Group website: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting/. The Pluxee Annual Report for fiscal year 2024, published on October 31, can also be accessed on the website.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


