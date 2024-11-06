Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Paris: November 6, 2024 // Today, PLUXEE announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place on December 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.

Documents for the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for viewing and download on the Pluxee Group website: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting/. The Pluxee Annual Report for fiscal year 2024, published on October 31, can also be accessed on the website.

