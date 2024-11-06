|
06.11.2024 09:00:00
Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Pluxee convenes its Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Paris: November 6, 2024 // Today, PLUXEE announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will take place on December 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET in Amsterdam-Schiphol, Netherlands.
Documents for the Annual General Meeting, including the convening notice, agenda, and instructions for voting, are available for viewing and download on the Pluxee Group website: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting/. The Pluxee Annual Report for fiscal year 2024, published on October 31, can also be accessed on the website.
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu PLUXEE N.V.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu PLUXEE N.V.
Wo Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen
m heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.
Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX ziehen an -- Nikkei steigt kräftig - Hang Seng tiefrot
Anleger sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt wagen sich am Mittwoch aus ihrer Deckung. Die asiatischen Börsen tendieren daneben zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}