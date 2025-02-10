Pluxee announces launch of share buy-back program to support its performance share allocation plan

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France – February 10th, 2025 // PLUXEE (the "Company”) announces the launch from February 11th, 2025, of a share buy-back program of up to 15 million euros with a duration up to May 30, 2025, to support its new performance share allocation plan. The share buy-back program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the General meeting of shareholders to the Board of Directors and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The Company intends to hold the shares bought back as treasury stock for the only purpose of meeting the Company’s obligations under its performance share plan. An independent broker has been appointed to execute the share buy-back program in accordance with applicable regulations.

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

