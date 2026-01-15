Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Wachstumshoffnung durch Abnehmmittel-Strategie
Lummis-Gesetz bringt US-Krypto-Regulierung voran: Abstimmung für Januar 2026 geplant
Meta-Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
15.01.2026 04:41:01

Plus Therapeutics Spurs After-Hours Biotech Rally; Connect Biopharma And Elutia Also Advance

(RTTNews) - Biotech and healthcare names were among the notable movers in Wednesday's after-hours trading session, with several small-cap companies posting strong gains on the back of corporate updates and investor momentum.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) surged 8.40% to close at $0.31 after announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering. The company is issuing 39,473,684 units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant, at $0.38 per unit. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $15 million before expenses. The financing provides Plus Therapeutics with fresh capital to advance its precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical programs targeting central nervous system cancers.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) gained 5.96% to $2.31 in after-hours trading. While no fresh news was released on Wednesday, the company recently highlighted new mechanism of action data for its lead candidate, rademikibart, and outlined strategic priorities for 2026.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) added 3.37% to finish at $2.15. The move came without any new corporate updates, suggesting investor interest may be driven by broader sector momentum.

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) advanced 5.23% to $0.49 after hours. The company did not issue any news on Wednesday, but shares saw renewed buying interest.

Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) rose 2.82% to $1.82. Earlier this week, the clinical-stage biopharma announced the filing of a U.S. IND application with the FDA for tivoxavir marboxil (TXM), a potential best-in-class oral therapy for influenza. The update continues to support investor optimism around the company's pipeline.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) posted a 2.72% gain to $1.51 in after-hours trading. No new developments were reported on Wednesday.

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) climbed 6.64% to $0.90. On January 12, the company provided a corporate update and outlined upcoming milestones for NXT-41x, its next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix program designed for use in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
14.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

RENK Aktie News: RENK verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:22 GNW-News: Neuer Standort Lommel, Belgien: Aqua free schließt Aufbauphase mit ISO 9001-Zertifizierung erfolgreich ab!
22:58 Trump: Kommen mit Venezuela sehr gut zurecht
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Werte und Banken belasten
22:32 GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland sendet Soldaten - keine Lösung in Grönlandkrise
22:31 Trump: Uns wurde gesagt, dass Tötungen im Iran aufhören
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken belasten
22:15 Ölpreise drehen ins Minus nach Trump-Aussagen zu Iran
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas