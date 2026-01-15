Plus Therapeutics Spurs After-Hours Biotech Rally; Connect Biopharma And Elutia Also Advance

(RTTNews) - Biotech and healthcare names were among the notable movers in Wednesday's after-hours trading session, with several small-cap companies posting strong gains on the back of corporate updates and investor momentum.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) surged 8.40% to close at $0.31 after announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering. The company is issuing 39,473,684 units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant, at $0.38 per unit. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $15 million before expenses. The financing provides Plus Therapeutics with fresh capital to advance its precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical programs targeting central nervous system cancers.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) gained 5.96% to $2.31 in after-hours trading. While no fresh news was released on Wednesday, the company recently highlighted new mechanism of action data for its lead candidate, rademikibart, and outlined strategic priorities for 2026.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) added 3.37% to finish at $2.15. The move came without any new corporate updates, suggesting investor interest may be driven by broader sector momentum.

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) advanced 5.23% to $0.49 after hours. The company did not issue any news on Wednesday, but shares saw renewed buying interest.

Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) rose 2.82% to $1.82. Earlier this week, the clinical-stage biopharma announced the filing of a U.S. IND application with the FDA for tivoxavir marboxil (TXM), a potential best-in-class oral therapy for influenza. The update continues to support investor optimism around the company's pipeline.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) posted a 2.72% gain to $1.51 in after-hours trading. No new developments were reported on Wednesday.

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) climbed 6.64% to $0.90. On January 12, the company provided a corporate update and outlined upcoming milestones for NXT-41x, its next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix program designed for use in plastic and reconstructive surgery.