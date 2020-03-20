20.03.2020 12:03:00

Plumbing service donates $4,984 to help needy puppies and kittens in Asheville foster program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, donated $4,984 raised from dispatch fees in February to the Asheville Humane Society's Foster Program. The donation supports AHS's efforts to provide security, safety and affection for the neediest cats, dogs and rabbits in their adoption center.

The AHS Foster Program finds temporary homes for animals that are sick, recovering from illness or medical procedures, too young to adopt, or in need of socialization. Many find permanent homes through the foster program. Nearly 1,400 cats, dogs and rabbits found temporary foster care in Asheville in 2019, thanks to the AHS's network of committed volunteers and other community support.

"The Asheville Humane Society works so hard with limited resources to care for all the animals that come through its shelter, and the dogs, cats and other small pets in the foster program are the most vulnerable," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "It's a special mission that they're fulfilling, and one that's close to our hearts at Four Seasons."

Four Seasons dedicated all of the company's dispatch fees collected in the month of February for the donation.

The Asheville Humane Society Foster Program provides loving space and support for foster animals by connecting them with qualified caregivers in Asheville. The AHS provides food, medical care and other supplies for the duration of the foster care.

"This is a generous show of support from Max and the team at Four Seasons Plumbing," said Evie Schenkel, foster program manager at AHS. "Max has been part of the Asheville Humane Society community for several years and Four Seasons regularly sponsors animals in need of adoption. The support and supplies we provide for the foster program is a significant part of our budget every year, so this donation will make a big difference for these animals and their foster caregivers."

To learn more about the Asheville Humane Society, visit http://www.ashevillehumane.org.

For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing
Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

