Plumb Works Inc Celebrates its 31st Anniversary and Makes April its Official Customer Appreciation Month

ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plumb Works Inc proudly celebrates its 31st anniversary since starting the business on April 1st, 1989. The company announced April will be the official Customer Appreciation Month. Plumb Works owner, Jerome Sabol is proud to carry the principles of honesty, integrity, and professionalism established by his brother over three decades ago.

Sabol states, "We have always done what we feel is right to help our customers keep their homes safe. It's our customers who have kept us in business for thirty-one years, and we'd like to give back to the community in these trying times."

In the past, Plumb Works Inc has thrown a company party to celebrate its anniversary, but the COVID-19 virus has unfortunately affected these plans. Instead, the company has declared April as its official Customer Appreciation Month and is celebrating in other ways.

"We understand with the stay-at-home orders, that plumbing systems are under more pressure. More water is being used in the home simply because people cannot work, go to school, and complete other activities," says Sabol. "Many homes in Atlanta have old or outdated pipes, and a sudden increase in water usage can cause leaks and other issues. We are doing our part by encouraging customers to fix these small issues before they turn into big problems."

The company confirms it is abiding by all local, state, and CDC guidelines while performing essential plumbing services. Procedures include keeping 6 feet apart, sanitizing all equipment and spaces before and after service, wearing gloves and more. Additionally, all payments and communication can be completed over the phone or online.

"We are doing our best to help in these uncertain times while making the necessary changes in service procedures as easy as possible for our customers. We understand times are tough right now, and we always try to make our services affordable," Sabol explains. On the website, viewers can find several plumbing coupons and financing options. The company is currently running a special for the month of April offering $40 off a service to celebrate Customer Appreciation Month. Doctors, nurses, and other first responders can take $100 off.

About Plumb Works Inc

As a leading plumbing company in Atlanta, Plumb Works Inc provides over 20 specialized plumbing services varying from garbage disposals and toilet repair to smart home plumbing, commercial hydrojetting and everything in between. The company is an active member of several top-level industry associations including PHCC (Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association), Quality Service Contractors, and others. To learn more about Plumb Works Inc or to schedule a plumbing service, visit https://www.plumbworksinc.com/ or call 404-524-1825.

