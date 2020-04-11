+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 01:00:00

Plumb Works Inc Celebrates its 31st Anniversary and Makes April its Official Customer Appreciation Month

ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plumb Works Inc proudly celebrates its 31st anniversary since starting the business on April 1st, 1989. The company announced April will be the official Customer Appreciation Month. Plumb Works owner, Jerome Sabol is proud to carry the principles of honesty, integrity, and professionalism established by his brother over three decades ago.

Sabol states, "We have always done what we feel is right to help our customers keep their homes safe. It's our customers who have kept us in business for thirty-one years, and we'd like to give back to the community in these trying times."

In the past, Plumb Works Inc has thrown a company party to celebrate its anniversary, but the COVID-19 virus has unfortunately affected these plans. Instead, the company has declared April as its official Customer Appreciation Month and is celebrating in other ways.

"We understand with the stay-at-home orders, that plumbing systems are under more pressure. More water is being used in the home simply because people cannot work, go to school, and complete other activities," says Sabol. "Many homes in Atlanta have old or outdated pipes, and a sudden increase in water usage can cause leaks and other issues. We are doing our part by encouraging customers to fix these small issues before they turn into big problems."

The company confirms it is abiding by all local, state, and CDC guidelines while performing essential plumbing services. Procedures include keeping 6 feet apart, sanitizing all equipment and spaces before and after service, wearing gloves and more. Additionally, all payments and communication can be completed over the phone or online.

"We are doing our best to help in these uncertain times while making the necessary changes in service procedures as easy as possible for our customers. We understand times are tough right now, and we always try to make our services affordable," Sabol explains. On the website, viewers can find several plumbing coupons and financing options. The company is currently running a special for the month of April offering $40 off a service to celebrate Customer Appreciation Month. Doctors, nurses, and other first responders can take $100 off.

About Plumb Works Inc
As a leading plumbing company in Atlanta, Plumb Works Inc provides over 20 specialized plumbing services varying from garbage disposals and toilet repair to smart home plumbing, commercial hydrojetting and everything in between. The company is an active member of several top-level industry associations including PHCC (Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association), Quality Service Contractors, and others. To learn more about Plumb Works Inc or to schedule a plumbing service, visit https://www.plumbworksinc.com/ or call 404-524-1825.

 

SOURCE Plumb Works Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB