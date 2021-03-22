SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1091 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’750 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’388 1.6%  Dollar 0.9297 0.3%  Öl 64.5 2.5% 

22.03.2021 05:00:00

Plug and Play To Expand its Global Innovation Alliance Program to The Philippines

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play APAC will be organising the inaugural Tech Showcase in Manila under the Enterprise Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Manila program launched in December 2020.[1]

Startups and SMEs will pitch their solutions to the problem statements submitted by Plug and Play APAC's network of corporates with business matching taking place across the span of a month. This initiative looks to boost the innovation and transformation efforts of both the Singaporean startup participants and participating Philippine corporates. 

The upcoming GIA Manila Tech Showcase will take place on 24 March 2021 at 2pm SGT. Some highlights of the event include a panel session on the topic of Financial Inclusion and the Fintech landscape in Manila. Panelists invited on this panel include senior executives from Filinvest Development Corporation and the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation as well as startups from both Singapore and the Philippines. The event will also be graced by the Singapore Minister of State, Alvin Tan, and the Philippines Undersecretary of Competitiveness and Innovation Group at the Department of Trade and Industry, Dr Rafaelita Aldaba.

Rachael Sum, Regional Director, Enterprise Singapore Manila Overseas Center said "We look forward to working with Plug and Play in our Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) program in Manila. Through the GIA program, we will help plug Singapore SMEs and startups into the Philippines' vibrant innovation ecosystem. This will create opportunities for the Singapore and the Philippines enterprises to work together and co-innovate."

Jojo Flores, Co-Founder, Plug and Play, said "The fintech trends for 2021 are continuously gaining momentum and we have yet to see how these smart technologies will transform the finance industry as we face the recovery phase of the global crisis. I am excited to hear from the startups that are pitching at the event, how their product can offer innovative solutions in areas such as financial inclusion here in the Philippines." 

If you'll like to join us at the GIA Manila Tech Showcase event, you can drop us a note at: https://www.plugandplayapac.com/tech-showcase-registration

Global Innovation Alliance Manila – Tech Showcase Programme

Date: 24 March 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 2pm4pm (PHT)

2.00pm – 2.05pm

Opening by Plug and Play

2.05pm – 2.10pm

Welcome Address

2.10pm – 3.00pm

Panel: Financial Technology in Manila

3.00pm – 4.00pm

Startup Pitches

4.00pm

End

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. 

For more information, visit: https://www.plugandplayapac.com

[1] https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/-/media/esg/files/media-centre/media-releases/2020/dec-2020/media-release---inaugural-southeast-asia-open-innovation-challenge-launches-at-switch2020.pdf?la=en 

SOURCE Plug and Play APAC

