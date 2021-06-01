Plug and Play Japan Selected 91 Startups for its Summer/Fall 2021 Batch

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Innovation Platform, Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 91 Japanese and international startups into their Summer/Fall 2021 Batch, which will be carried out from June to September 2021. These startups, selected by 44 corporate partners, will be joining one of the following programs: IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, or one of the two newly launched verticals, New Materials and Energy . Startups that will be accepted into the Smart Cities accelerator program will be announced in July 2021 due to its program period change.

The ratio of startups selected in this batch was 46.2% from Japan (42 startups) and 53.8% from overseas (49 startups), which includes a multitude of countries, such as The United States, Canada, India, The United Kingdom, Switzerland, and more.

During the 3-month batch program, the selected startups will have full access to various events and seminars that assist their business development such as business matching meetings, networking, mentoring sessions, workshops, etc. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

At the end of the 3-month program, Plug and Play Japan will hold its Summit (also known as Demo Day) in Tokyo and Kyoto. Each of the events will be held with the following schedule. More details for the Summer/Fall 2021 Summit will be released soon.

◼Tokyo Summit: September 2-3, 2021 JST

(Programs: IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, and Energy)

◼Kyoto Summit: September 14, 2021 JST

(Programs: Health and New Materials)

For the relevant information regarding the Summit, please refer their Winter/Spring 2021 Summit Report: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-japan-winterspring-2021-summit-report-301252382.html

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, the Global Innovation Platform. Our major strength is to provide "Consortium-type Programs", "Global-level Accelerator Programs", and support startups through "Venture Capital Investment".

By working closely with 40+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.

About the Accelerator Program in Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs across 9 verticals (IoT, Fintech,

Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, Smart Cities, New Materials, and Energy) to accelerate innovation by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with Japanese and international startups. Through these programs, corporate partners are able to connect with participating startups with technologies and services that could accelerate their innovation activities. For startups, they have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major corporations.

Summit (so-called Demo Day) is the final step of the accelerator program where startups give pitches outlining their results from the program. It is a great opportunity to get the latest updates on innovative technologies, meet cutting-edge startups, and develop new business partnerships.

Company Overview

Company：Plug and Play Japan KK

Founded: 2017/7/14

Address：Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative：Phillip Vicent

URL： http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Inquiry Regarding this Press Release

Plug and Play Japan KK

Person in charge: Megumi Shoei

TEL : +81-50-5474-2808 / Mail : press-japan@pnptc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-japan-selected-91-startups-for-its-summerfall-2021-batch-301302076.html

SOURCE Plug and Play