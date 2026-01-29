Plexus Corp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.18 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $37.27 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $48.56 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $1.070 billion from $976.12 million last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.18 Mln. vs. $37.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.070 Bln vs. $976.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.80 To $ 1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.110 B To $ 1.150 B