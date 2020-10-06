06.10.2020 13:55:00

Plexus Capital Successfully Raises More than $500 Million for Fifth Fund

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Capital ("Plexus"), a private investment firm focused on bringing institutional scale to the financing of small businesses in the United States, announced today that it has successfully closed Plexus Fund V ("Fund V") ahead of schedule and above the original fundraising target.  The $502 million raised for Fund V includes commitments from institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, and banks, as well as family offices and high net worth individuals. 

Founded in 2005, Plexus has a long history of providing capital to small businesses in the United States.  Plexus remains focused on the strategy it has pursued across multiple economic cycles since inception, led by a multi-generational leadership team with decades of experience together. 

"The overwhelming continued support from our existing investors is a key indicator of our differentiated strategy, team depth and expertise, and consistent approach to value creation as economic cycles have shifted over the years.  We are also pleased to welcome several new institutional investors to Fund V.  We are fortunate to partner with exceptional management teams and like-minded investors to help small businesses achieve their growth plans," said Alex Bean, Plexus Partner.

Consistent with its predecessor funds, Fund V is expected to invest primarily in profitable U.S.-based companies with $10–100 million in revenue.  Since 2005, Plexus funds have invested more than $1.1 billion in over 115 small businesses. 

About Plexus Capital:
Founded in 2005, Plexus has raised more than $1.4 billion across five funds, partnering with leaders of small businesses to help facilitate growth and create jobs.  The Plexus team consists of 32 professionals with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte. 

For further information, please refer to www.plexuscap.com and direct any inquiries to:

Alex Bean
Partner
919-256-6346
alex@plexuscap.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plexus-capital-successfully-raises-more-than-500-million-for-fifth-fund-301146033.html

SOURCE Plexus Capital

