Plaza Retail REIT Announces May 2021 Distribution

17.05.2021 19:30:00
FREDERICTON, NB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its May 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2021.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2021 includes interests in 266 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
