02.06.2020 20:45:00

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Appointment of Doug McGregor to Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Trustees of Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that Doug McGregor has been appointed to the Board as a trustee and Chairman.    

Mr. McGregor brings an impressive resume of experience in corporate finance and investment banking, recently having served as the Group Head, RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor & Treasury Services, and Chairman and CEO of RBC Capital Markets, where he had global oversight of the firm's Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Markets activities and directly led the investment bank's real estate lending businesses. As Group Head of RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Mr. McGregor was also responsible for the business' custody, treasury and financing services for institutional clients globally.

"I am excited to join Plaza's board" said Mr. McGregor "and I look forward to helping it manage through the current challenging operating environment and position for continued growth."

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

