Plaza Awarded Tarion 2020 High-Rise Builder of the Year

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Peter Balasubramanian, President and CEO of Tarion, announced that Plaza is the winner of the 2020 Homeowners' Choice Award for Highrise Construction. These are the only awards where Ontario's new homebuyers are given the power to recognize their builder for excellence in customer service.

"As an organization dedicated to improving consumer experiences in the home purchasing process, it's important that we periodically recognize excellence from builders who, in the opinion of their homeowners, have provided positive customer service," said Balasubramanian, "These awards are based on customer experience and service opinions gathered from homeowners through an independent survey process. As we continually work to modernize our organization to ensure fairness and predictability across the sector, we want to congratulate builders such as Plaza who have contributed positive experiences for so many Ontarions."

Scott McLellan, Senior Vice President of Plaza and Frank Schirripa, Vice President of Sales and Customer Care for Plaza, were honoured to receive the award and thrilled to see Plaza acknowledged for its outstanding effort to achieve excellence in the care of the company's many purchasers.

"We want to thank all of those who gave us their vote of confidence and show of appreciation for our commitment to customer service," said Mr. McLellan. "It is Plaza's objective to deliver new homes to our purchasers with zero deficiencies. Our company makes a point of using only skilled, licensed trades for every project to enable us to achieve our goal of zero deficiencies. With several hundred units closed during 2019 we saw an average of less than one deficiency per suite."

As one of Toronto's most experienced condominium developers, Plaza has built over 13,000 condominium suites in many of the city's most desirable neighbourhoods. Every Plaza condo community strictly adheres to a philosophy of lasting value in architecture, interior design and materials.

Over the past decade, as Toronto's housing industry has boomed and even during these past months of COVID-19, Plaza has spent considerable time and effort to improve each aspect of its business. It shows in the corporate integrity of leadership that aims to serve others – its employees, its purchasers, and its city.

