PlayUp Enters Colorado Sports Betting Market

SYDNEY, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online Sports Betting Entertainment and Technology Company PlayUp, has announced that it has successfully secured market access in Colorado and will enter the market later this year. Colorado is the first US market for PlayUp to kick off its Online Sports Betting solution and has recently announced that it has market access rights in multiple US states and will continue to secure more across America.

PlayUp's online products are already live in Australia, New Zealand and India and very soon in the US. Besides Sports Betting, PlayUp also offers wagering on Horse Racing, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Esports. The company is the largest DFS provider in Australia and has over 300,000 registered users outside the USA with plans to continue its success story in America. The US headquarters has been established in Nevada earlier this year.

"We are very excited to have partnered with Bull Durham Casino" said Dr Laila Mintas, CEO of PlayUp US. "Bull Durham is always looking for new ways to engage their local audience with their great products and social events. We are very happy to add online sports betting to those services to entertain the Colorado sports fans."

Doug James, General Manager at Bull Durham Casino said: "I am proud to announce that Bull Durham Casino will partner with Australian owned sports betting company PlayUp. We are eager to commence offering online sports betting as well as other innovative online products that PlayUp can offer to our players at Bull Durham Casino, and all Coloradans interested in using the newest technology available in sports betting."

Dr Laila Mintas added: "We selected Colorado as the first US state to enter as we believe it has great potential, with a population of almost 6 million people that traditionally love sports. The Sports Betting market in Colorado has a potential market size of $300 million USD. As we are an online-only brand, our products are very scalable, especially in times of social distancing."

