SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 16’445 -0.4%  Dow 36’338 -0.2%  DAX 15’885 0.2%  Euro 1.0358 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’298 -0.2%  Gold 1’822 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’308 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.3%  Öl 77.9 -1.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
03.01.2022 01:15:00

Play It Forward DAO Raises US$6M to Drive Growth in Play-to-Earn Gaming

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play It Forward DAO (PIF DAO) is proud to kick off 2022 on a strong note—announcing the completion of a US$6 million private round, co-led by Signum Capital, Kyber Ventures, and UOB Venture Management. Our other partners comprise of Jump Capital, GBV, LD Capital, Great South Gate, Octava, 975 Capital, Arcane Group, Tokocrypto, AU21, Double Peak Group, Faculty Group, NxGen, DWeb3 Capital, GSR, SL2 Capital, and Mintable. The company also welcomed notable angel investors.

Play It Forward DAO Investors

With a diverse set of investors across all aspects of the Metaverse, their support positions PIF DAO well to execute on our mission to Make Play More Rewarding. This round further supports PIF DAO as we achieve our long-term goal of building an ecosystem designed to drive growth in Play-to-Earn and create a Metaverse for all.

What is next?

Over the last 6 months, we have built a community of over 40,000 participants and more than 3,000 scholars (among the largest guilds globally) across multiple games (Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Pegaxy). We are embarking on the next phase of our DAO—building a platform that will transform Play-to-Earn into a Plug-and-Play experience for more guilds and players globally. We are ready to Play. It. Forward.

Our guild management platform, P2E Board, will enable efficient management of guilds and allow every manager to scale their operations quickly.

Seeking to democratize the Metaverse, PIF DAO's objective is not to take a larger piece of the pie but to grow the pie and increase rewards for players. Built on fun and opportunity, PIF DAO pushes the Metaverse forward by creating an ecosystem for gamers, by gamers.

What makes us unique?

Play It Forward intends to redefine earning by making play more rewarding. We execute on this vision via our unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large scale guild (PIF Guild)

  • P2E Board—a market-leading guild management platform that will give guilds and players a seamless Plug-and-Play experience in the Metaverse and build immutable profiles for their Play-to-Earn journey
  • PIF Guild—one of the largest guilds globally, clocking in at over 3,000 scholars and 40,000 community members, poised to enter more markets and bring Play-to-Earn to more communities in need

    • Moving forward, the PIF ecosystem will mobilize capital to enable more users to access the Metaverse. PIF DAO—via PIF Guild and P2E Board—intends to be the bridge between sources of capital and users of money.

    Thoughts from our backers

    PIF's end-to-end guild management platform can offer seamless off-ramp and credit facilities for guilds and their players through its partnership with exchanges and local established fintech players. Together, they embody the core idea to what makes an effective guild - creating a great experience for gamers. The founders have the business acumen and proven execution capability, and we believe they will expand their horizons by partnering with major game studios and publishers when the existing gaming industry evolves. So yes, we are indeed betting on the future of this solid team.—YY Lai, Partner at Signum Capital

    Kyber Ventures confidently invested in PIF because of their unique guild gaming system, which can drive value to the Play-to-Earn economy as a whole. We believe the P2E movement will continue strong, and onboard tens of millions of new users to the Metaverse.—Loi Luu, Founder of Kyber Network

    About us

    Play It Forward DAO is the unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large-scale guild of 3,000+ scholars (PIF Guild). Allowing broad access to Play-to-Earn gaming, PIF DAO is positioned to be the growth engine of a Plug-and-Play Metaverse. We are an ecosystem where participants can track their performance across all games and build up immutable profiles for the pursuit of opportunities. Play It Forward, Play-to-Earn made easy.

    CONTACT: Ricardo Sentosaricardo@playitfwd.io  

    SOURCE Play It Forward DAO

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

    Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

     

    Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

    Inside Trading & Investment

    30.12.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
    30.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - 20.00% p.a. auf Impfstoffhersteller mit 55% Barriere
    30.12.21 Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
    30.12.21 Daily Markets: DAX – Rücksetzer zur Unterstützung / Julius Bär – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
    29.12.21 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
    23.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
    23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
    20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
    29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Ripple bringt Regulierungsansatz für das Kryptoversum vor
    Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger in Alarmbereitschaft: "Dieser Markt ist noch verrückter als zu Zeiten der Dotcom-Blase"
    Ausblick auf das Krypto-Jahr 2022: So schätzen Bloomberg-Experten die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Ethereum ein
    Dezember 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
    Das folgt dem Metaverse: Blockchain-basiertes Web3 soll Internet umkrempeln
    Neuer Auslieferungsverkauf: Tesla im vierten Quartal erfolgreich wie nie
    Aktien oder Anleihen - Diese Strategie zahl sich für Anleger aus
    Experten sind sicher: 2022 gibt es eine massive Korrektur am Kryptomarkt
    Lückenloser Lebenslauf? Laut Investmentlegende Warren Buffett unsinnig
    Snapdeal strebt aufs Börsenparkett - Wie der Amazon-Rivale durchstarten möchte

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit