Play harnesses ADVA timing solution for 5G-ready mobile network

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Play has deployed its Oscilloquartz timing solution to provide LTE Advanced services throughout Poland and prepare its network for 5G. The PTP grandmaster with dual integrated GNSS antenna enables Play to deliver the resilient and accurate Precision Time Protocol (PTP) frequency and phase synchronization needed for next-generation connectivity. With its ultra-compact design, the OSA 5405 Series empowers Play to migrate its radio access network from costly GNSS RF antennas and coax cables to standard copper and fiber Ethernet cabling, dramatically reducing capital expenditure and operating expenses. ADVA’s long-term partner NAVI also played a key role in the project.

"This deployment is about taking our RAN infrastructure to the next level. ADVA’s versatile and compact devices are easy to install in a wide range of outdoor locations. And, with low-touch provisioning and power over Ethernet, installation is even simpler and more cost-effective,” said Michal Ziólkowski, CTO, Play. "This solution delivers the extremely precise timing required for next-generation connectivity. With the OSA 5405 ensuring accurate and robust phase synchronization, we can offer unique LTE Advanced services and prepare for the 5G future.”

Built on the environmentally hardened outdoor variant of the OSA 5405 Series, Play’s new synchronization architecture delivers IP-based frequency and phase synchronization. This ensures ultra-precise timing with no jitter or delay, supporting advanced applications and enhanced user experience. The OSA 5405 Series supports every major GNSS constellation – GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS and GALILEO – as well as multiple protection options from PTP to SyncE. And, with its compact and environmentally friendly design, it ensures accurate time distribution with the smallest size and power footprint on the market.

"As Poland’s leading mobile communication service provider, it was vital that Play optimized its RAN infrastructure. With our technology ensuring maximum spectral efficiency, Play can provide increased value today and, at the same time, lay down the foundation for the next stage of mobile connectivity,” commented Ardashes Garabedian, senior sales manager, Eastern Europe and CIS, ADVA. "Our easy-to-deploy OSA 5405 Series is the ideal solution to seamlessly and affordably evolve Play’s existing timing architecture to IP-based synchronization. It minimizes complexity and power requirements as well as installation and operating costs. This solution significantly enhances mobile service quality of experience and opens the door to emerging IoT use cases and 5G.”

"Our agile OSA 5405 Series makes the task of bringing precise phase synchronization to the edge of Play’s mobile network simple and cost-efficient. With its ruggedized design and minimal visibility, it can be easily installed in almost any outdoor location,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "Our OSA 5405 Series brings precise sync to built-up areas and urban canyons and, with its low-touch provisioning and plug-and-play features, it ensures straightforward configuration and maximum scale.”

"When it comes to synchronizing packet networks, our engineers offer a wealth of experience and expertise,” said Olaf Fraczyk, CTO, NAVI. "We are proud to be part of this network upgrade, helping Play to unleash the full potential of its network. Working closely with our trusted partner ADVA, we’ve created a solution that ensures highly efficient spectrum utilization and unbeatable network performance both now and in years to come.”

