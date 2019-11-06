Platformer is an official member of Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and also the first Victorian Company recognized as a Kubernetes Certified Solution Provider

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platformer, leading provider in Kubernetes Services and Platformer as a Service (PaaS) for Kubernetes for customers from Startups to Enterprises today announced that they are now a Silver member of CNCF and Kubernetes Certified Solutions provider recognised by CNCF.

"We are pleased to welcome Platformer as a new member of CNCF and to our rapidly expanding roster of Kubernetes Certified Services Providers (KCSPs)," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With the introduction of our inaugural Kubernetes Forum in Sydney this year, we are happy to see local experts like Platformer that can provide cloud native expertise in the Oceania market."

Over the past 15-18 months Platformer team has undergone training, up-skilling and most importantly helping customers to manage and reap the benefits of Kubernetes in their private and public cloud environments.

Platformer's PaaS PlatformerXE is an end to end devops platform which allows developers to design, develop, deploy and manage containerised cloud native applications at scale without the hassle of maintaining and managing Kubernetes.

