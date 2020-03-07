PlateSmart Recognized with Fifth Govies Award

OLDSMAR, Fla., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Today magazine recently announced the 2020 winners of its annual Govies Government Security Awards competition, with PlateSmart Technologies being recognized for its Powered by PlateSmart product in the video analytics category. It is the fifth time the company has won a Govies award in that category.

"Powered by PlateSmart provides OEMs the opportunity to easily and cost-effectively add cutting-edge AI- and deep learning-based ALPR (automatic license plate recognition) and vehicle recognition technology to their business applications," said John Chigos, CEO, PlateSmart. "It's ideal for OEMs serving government, military and homeland security markets. We're grateful to Security Today for recognizing the excellence we bring to our ALPR and vehicle recognition products."

PlateSmart earned its first Govies award in 2014 — a platinum award for its PlateSmart ARES ALPR solution. It earned consecutive Govies through 2017:



2015: platinum award, video analytics, for PlateSmart ARES high-definition (HD) ALPR engine

2016: platinum award, video analytics, for PlateSmart Network

2017: platinum award, video analytics, for PlateSmart ARES Insight

This latest award marks the fifth time the company has been recognized.

"Once again, PlateSmart has been recognized for being market leaders in license plate and vehicle recognition," Chigos said. "The marketplace has evolved, but the mark we made upon it as the original software-only ALPR solution is clear. We look forward to future Govies awards and the chance to be honored again for our market leadership."

In announcing winners, Security Today said that Govies gold and platinum designations would be announced at ISC West, which is being held March 18-20 in Las Vegas.

To learn more about PlateSmart and the products it offers, visit http://www.platesmart.com.

About PlateSmart®

PlateSmart Technologies has developed the world's first software-only vehicle identification and video analytic solutions, which are compatible with both state-of-the-art and legacy cameras. PlateSmart offers both mobile and fixed-location solutions, which are designed either to function as stand-alone tools or to integrate with third-party software and hardware. ARES, PlateSmart's enterprise solution, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate number, state jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition for complete situational awareness. PlateSmart's solutions are the recipients of multiple industry awards for excellence in security technology. http://www.platesmart.com

