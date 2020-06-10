10.06.2020 19:00:00

PlateSmart Chosen to Replace Hundreds of Rekor/OpenALPR Installs Across Western PA

OLDSMAR, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to a new relationship with a key Pittsburgh, Pa.-area systems integrator, PlateSmart today announced its AI-based automatic license plate recognition (ALPR)/vehicle recognition software is replacing Rekor installations on hundreds of citywide surveillance cameras throughout Western Pennsylvania. More than 100 law enforcement agencies — clients of systems integrator Plate Capture Solutions, Inc. (PCS) — will now be able to enjoy the speed, accuracy and reliability of PlateSmart's industry-leading vehicle recognition solutions.

"PCS approached us and said they wanted a solution that was better able to serve their law enforcement clients in Western Pennsylvania," said John Chigos, CEO, PlateSmart. "In particular, they were looking for an ALPR system with outstanding stability and a company that could provide excellent support. We were able to address all their needs while also providing considerable cost savings, which is especially important for tight law enforcement agency budgets."

"PlateSmart facilitated the replacement of Rekor ALPR systems with our PlateSmart ARES® software in a matter of only a few months. PlateSmart ARES offers true enterprise-level capabilities, such as virtually infinite scalability, near-real-time data retrieval and reporting across terabytes worth of records, and both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options. Our software will soon be reading about 25 million plates per week for PCS clients, with more than enough capability to grow that as needs change."

As the first company to introduce a software-only ALPR solution — one that would work with virtually any video management systems (VMS) or IP camera — PlateSmart literally paved the way for software-only ALPR providers. PlateSmart was also the first to use AI and deep learning to move beyond the plate into the realm of true vehicle recognition. As a result, PCS' law enforcement clients can read not only the plate and state jurisdiction, but the vehicle make and color. Vehicle type and orientation will be released shortly.

While the new relationship bodes well for both PlateSmart and PCS from a business standpoint, since PCS does business with law enforcement agencies throughout Pennsylvania and in surrounding states, Chigos called the partnership serendipitous given each company's philosophy, "I founded PlateSmart specifically to keep law enforcement officers safer," he said. "PCS is run by a former U.S. Secret Service agent with long-standing ties to law enforcement. It's clear we are both on the same page when it comes to working with local authorities. We're grateful to PCS for the trust they put in PlateSmart and our vehicle recognition solutions. And we look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship."

For more information about PlateSmart solutions, visit http://www.platesmart.com.

 

SOURCE PlateSmart Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 473.70
1.02 %
Givaudan 3’368.00
0.90 %
Sika 173.55
0.73 %
Swisscom 507.80
0.32 %
Nestle 105.26
-0.09 %
LafargeHolcim 42.43
-1.00 %
Alcon 58.20
-1.22 %
The Swatch Grp 199.75
-1.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.86
-1.69 %
Adecco Group 47.40
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:14
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:10
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Zurich-Aktie fällt zurück: Zurich platziert nachrangige Anleihe im Umfang von 750 Millionen Euro
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert. An der Wall Street sind die Tendenzen unstimmig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB