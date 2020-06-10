PlateSmart Chosen to Replace Hundreds of Rekor/OpenALPR Installs Across Western PA

OLDSMAR, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to a new relationship with a key Pittsburgh, Pa.-area systems integrator, PlateSmart today announced its AI-based automatic license plate recognition (ALPR)/vehicle recognition software is replacing Rekor installations on hundreds of citywide surveillance cameras throughout Western Pennsylvania. More than 100 law enforcement agencies — clients of systems integrator Plate Capture Solutions, Inc. (PCS) — will now be able to enjoy the speed, accuracy and reliability of PlateSmart's industry-leading vehicle recognition solutions.

"PCS approached us and said they wanted a solution that was better able to serve their law enforcement clients in Western Pennsylvania," said John Chigos, CEO, PlateSmart. "In particular, they were looking for an ALPR system with outstanding stability and a company that could provide excellent support. We were able to address all their needs while also providing considerable cost savings, which is especially important for tight law enforcement agency budgets."

"PlateSmart facilitated the replacement of Rekor ALPR systems with our PlateSmart ARES® software in a matter of only a few months. PlateSmart ARES offers true enterprise-level capabilities, such as virtually infinite scalability, near-real-time data retrieval and reporting across terabytes worth of records, and both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options. Our software will soon be reading about 25 million plates per week for PCS clients, with more than enough capability to grow that as needs change."

As the first company to introduce a software-only ALPR solution — one that would work with virtually any video management systems (VMS) or IP camera — PlateSmart literally paved the way for software-only ALPR providers. PlateSmart was also the first to use AI and deep learning to move beyond the plate into the realm of true vehicle recognition. As a result, PCS' law enforcement clients can read not only the plate and state jurisdiction, but the vehicle make and color. Vehicle type and orientation will be released shortly.

While the new relationship bodes well for both PlateSmart and PCS from a business standpoint, since PCS does business with law enforcement agencies throughout Pennsylvania and in surrounding states, Chigos called the partnership serendipitous given each company's philosophy, "I founded PlateSmart specifically to keep law enforcement officers safer," he said. "PCS is run by a former U.S. Secret Service agent with long-standing ties to law enforcement. It's clear we are both on the same page when it comes to working with local authorities. We're grateful to PCS for the trust they put in PlateSmart and our vehicle recognition solutions. And we look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship."

For more information about PlateSmart solutions, visit http://www.platesmart.com.

