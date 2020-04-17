Plastic Surgery Planning Opportunity Presented by Beauty Apps, Says Dr. Michael Jazayeri

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 4article on CNN Style reports on the growing number of young Chinese women utilizing beauty apps to digitally enhance their features and to see what they could look like after having cosmetic work done. The article states that particular plastic surgery apps even provide reviews of surgeons along with before-and-after photos of procedures, in addition to offering surgery recommendations. Young women in China are increasingly turning toward these apps for information regarding reliable surgeons as seeking surgeons through a common search engine has in some cases led to medical scandals, the article reports. Luckily in the beauty capital of Southern California, Orange County-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says individuals interested in cosmetic or plastic surgery have an abundance of information at their disposal. He adds that while elective plastic surgery may be on a break in the United States until the COVID-19 crisis ends, people can use beauty apps or their imaginations to think about what work they might want in the future, as well as research the procedures they're interested in.

Cosmetic procedures in the States have been on the rise over the past two decades, Dr. Jazayeri says. The Southern California surgeon says that, while traditional procedures such as face and neck lifts remain very popular, a more recent trend in the field is "pre-juvenation," which is using procedures such as injectables to preserve youthful skin while signs of aging are still at bay. Dr. Jazayeri says young adults in their 20s and 30s are eager to maintain their skin in hopes that it will give them an advantage in their social and professional lives, just like Chinese women reported in the article. While the approach and means of achieving an enhanced look may differ from country to country, Dr. Jazayeri says it's clear that cosmetic procedures are becoming a part of ordinary life among young people around the world.

He adds that, in the age of tolerance and celebration of all types of individuals across social media, the acceptance of beauty enhancements is a stark contrast to how plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures were seen in years past. While enhancements used to be be considered the province of Hollywood elites and the super-rich, and perhaps even generally frowned upon in some circles, today these services are normalized and widely available for all types of people.

Dr. Jazayeri says that individuals interested in undergoing a procedure should thoroughly research their options in surgeons and facilities. He adds the most crucial piece of information to look for is whether the surgeon is board-certified to perform plastic surgery. Going to a board-certified plastic surgeon ensures that the surgeon is not only well qualified to complete the surgery but also that the procedure will be done safely, Dr. Jazayeri says.

Dr. Jazayeri is currently accepting phone and virtual consultations. Readers interested in learning more about his services and offerings may call (714) 497-2269 or visit the clinic's website at http://www.drjaz.com/.



SOURCE Michael A. Jazayeri, M.D.