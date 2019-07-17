Plantlife Cannabis Opens Five More Stores in Alberta!

EDMONTON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Independent cannabis retailer, Plantlife Cannabis, is opening the doors to five brand new locations in Alberta within two weeks. New locations include Airdrie, Grande Prairie, Okotoks, Cochrane and Chestermere.

Plantlife Cannabis was able to open quickly as the locations have been ready but were briefly delayed while there was a hold on licensing across Alberta due to lack of product. Once the moratorium was lifted, Alberta has been granting five new licences per week provincially. Plantlife's Fort McMurray location was part of the first wave of released licenses, followed by these five locations.

These new locations will make nine Plantlife Cannabis stores in Alberta, with the first in Lloydminster, AB having opened in October of last year. Other locations include Spruce Grove, Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

OPEN DATES:

Airdrie, AB – July 18

Grande Prairie, AB – July 19

Okotoks, AB – July 22

Cochrane, AB – July 25

Chestermere, AB – July 26

Plantlife Cannabis welcomes customers with the best information and educational experience as an independent, adult-use cannabis retailer. Guests are provided with a wide variety of products and accessories, but education and information is the most important part of helping guests.

SOURCE Plantlife Cannabis