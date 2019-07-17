+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 23:13:00

Plantlife Cannabis Opens Five More Stores in Alberta!

EDMONTON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Independent cannabis retailer, Plantlife Cannabis, is opening the doors to five brand new locations in Alberta within two weeks. New locations include Airdrie, Grande Prairie, Okotoks, Cochrane and Chestermere.

Plantlife Cannabis was able to open quickly as the locations have been ready but were briefly delayed while there was a hold on licensing across Alberta due to lack of product.  Once the moratorium was lifted, Alberta has been granting five new licences per week provincially. Plantlife's Fort McMurray location was part of the first wave of released licenses, followed by these five locations.

These new locations will make nine Plantlife Cannabis stores in Alberta, with the first in Lloydminster, AB having opened in October of last year. Other locations include Spruce Grove, Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

OPEN DATES:

Airdrie, ABJuly 18
Grande Prairie, ABJuly 19
Okotoks, ABJuly 22
Cochrane, ABJuly 25
Chestermere, ABJuly 26

Plantlife Cannabis welcomes customers with the best information and educational experience as an independent, adult-use cannabis retailer. Guests are provided with a wide variety of products and accessories, but education and information is the most important part of helping guests.

SOURCE Plantlife Cannabis

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12:48
Trump sorgt für neue Unsicherheit: Ölpreise geben nach, Gold fällt und Silber steigt
09:56
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
09:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bullen versuchen es erneut / Swisscom – Geben sich die Bullen geschlagen?
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX abgab. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts. Mit einem Minus präsentierten sich die Börsen in den USA.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB