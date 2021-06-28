SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’200 -0.7%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0965 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’780 0.5%  Bitcoin 31’750 0.1%  Dollar 0.9195 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
28.06.2021 19:15:00

Planting in Prince Edward Island National Park Underway as Part of Canada's Two Billion Tree Commitment

Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

CAVENDISH, PE, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, along with Parks Canada’s Resource Conservation Officer, Hailey Paynter. © Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

On June 24, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, joined Hailey Paynter, Resource Conservation Officer for Parks Canada PEI Field Unit in PEI National Park at Cavendish to announce that 6,000 trees will be planted in Prince Edward Island National Park this year.

These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.

