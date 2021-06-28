Planting in Prince Edward Island National Park Underway as Part of Canada's Two Billion Tree Commitment

Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

CAVENDISH, PE, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.

On June 24, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, joined Hailey Paynter, Resource Conservation Officer for Parks Canada PEI Field Unit in PEI National Park at Cavendish to announce that 6,000 trees will be planted in Prince Edward Island National Park this year.

These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.

SOURCE Parks Canada