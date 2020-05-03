Plantations International Registers With Royal Thai Forestry Department

BANGKOK, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok, Thailand based Plantations International Co. Limited who is part of the Plantations International Group of companies is very pleased to announce that the Royal Thai Forestry Department has accepted and approved its registration of its Agarwood tree plantation in Chonburi, Thailand.

The Royal Thai Forestry Department is a department in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and part of the Government of Thailand. It is Thailand's premier authority on all forestry-related issues and forestry licensing matters.

Plantations International currently has two offices in Thailand, its main administrative headquarters are located in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok and its Plantation Management offices are located in Si Racha, Chonburi where all plantation management and monitoring takes place.

The Si Racha, Chonburi office is also responsible for educating existing clients in the latest Agarwood growing technologies and Agarwood inoculation methods, as well as on-boarding new clients in the area.

Agarwood is the heartwood resin that is harvested from the Aquilaria tree. When the resin is steam distilled it creates an oil known as "Oud Oil". The primary market for Oud Oil is the fragrance and pharmaceutical industries.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness products and services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775

Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com

http://www.plantationsinternational.com

Related Images

plantations-international.png

Plantations International

Related Links

What is Agarwood

Plantations international Photo Gallery

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantations-international-registers-with-royal-thai-forestry-department-301051533.html

SOURCE Plantations International