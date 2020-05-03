+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
03.05.2020 16:52:00

Plantations International Registers With Royal Thai Forestry Department

BANGKOK, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok, Thailand based Plantations International Co. Limited who is part of the Plantations International Group of companies is very pleased to announce that the Royal Thai Forestry Department has accepted and approved its registration of its Agarwood tree plantation in Chonburi, Thailand.

The Royal Thai Forestry Department is a department in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and part of the Government of Thailand. It is Thailand's premier authority on all forestry-related issues and forestry licensing matters.

Plantations International currently has two offices in Thailand, its main administrative headquarters are located in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok and its Plantation Management offices are located in Si Racha, Chonburi where all plantation management and monitoring takes place.

The Si Racha, Chonburi office is also responsible for educating existing clients in the latest Agarwood growing technologies and Agarwood inoculation methods, as well as on-boarding new clients in the area.

Agarwood is the heartwood resin that is harvested from the Aquilaria tree. When the resin is steam distilled it creates an oil known as "Oud Oil". The primary market for Oud Oil is the fragrance and pharmaceutical industries.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness products and services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee
Director of Communications
Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775
Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com
http://www.plantationsinternational.com

Related Images

plantations-international.png
Plantations International

Related Links

What is Agarwood

Plantations international Photo Gallery

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantations-international-registers-with-royal-thai-forestry-department-301051533.html

SOURCE Plantations International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum hält sich Börsenguru Warren Buffett vermutlich trotz Corona-Crash am Aktienmarkt zurück
Coronavirus: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-Test von Roche
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee
Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz: Buffett steigert Ergebnis - doch Corona-Krise belastet Investments
Union und Grüne verlieren - SPD und AfD legen zu - Umfrage
Rohstoffe im April 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Zur Rose: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt CEO Oberhänsli an
Grayscale-Bericht: Digitale Währungen bei Institutionellen 2019 hoch im Kurs
Wasserstoff-Aktien widersetzen sich der Krise: Bei diesen Konzernen lohnt sich ein näherer Blick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB