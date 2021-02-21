SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
21.02.2021 02:00:00

Plantations International Provides Clients Harvest Guarantee Insurance

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantations International Pte. Ltd in Singapore is very pleased to announce that it now provides all its clients "Harvest Guarantee Insurance" in the form of a contractual replacement warranty, which fully guarantees that should any of their trees die or become severely damaged due to any of below noted factors; their local Plantations International management company will immediately replace or replant them at no additional cost to the client, thus guaranteeing them a 100% harvest.

  • Fire
  • Flooding
  • Drought
  • Lightning Damage
  • Hail
  • Pests & Disease
  • Wild Animal Damage
  • Theft & Vandalism

All clients' trees that are under Plantations International custodial management are fully covered for any of the above events. Should any of these events occur, all of the impacted trees will be replaced and/or replanted from their extensive buffer stock. In order to mitigate risk factors, rigorous assessment and due diligence of all plantation sites are conducted quarterly. Each plantation site is irrigated and has 24 hours a day security and an on-duty plantation manager.

The Plantations International Harvest Guarantee Insurance currently covers all clients Agarwood and Mango Trees in Thailand and soon will be expanded to cover all clients Musang King Durian trees that are managed by United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia under its Durian Harvests program.

About Plantations International
With offices, plantations and representatives across Asia, Europe and Africa, Plantations International is a multinational plantation and farm management conglomerate whose specialty is in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry "agroforestry" management services for its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large landholders and institutional investors, we put teamwork, innovation and our passion for creating "Ethical & Sustainable Capital" at the heart of everything we do.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee
Director of Communications
Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775
Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com
http://www.plantationsinternational.com

