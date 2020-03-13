13.03.2020 01:30:00

Planning for Remote Learning? Learning Explorer Announces 6 Months Free Access for Schools and Districts Impacted by COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Explorer supports PreK-12 teachers with access to over 650,000 educator-reviews to open educational resources, in both print and digital formats, as well as online lesson planning and delivery tools.

"We realize that this is a challenging time for both educators and school leaders as many schools and districts are currently facing possible school closures. At Learning Explorer, we want teachers, students, and parents to have access to quality online resources even if they can't come to school. Our platform is designed to give educators the ability to find, plan, and deliver curriculum to students both in-class and at home," says Jim Hurley, CEO & Founder of Learning Explorer.

School Closure & Remote Learning Resource Planning Guide:
The Learning Explorer team has put together an online guide to help educators and parents prepare for a potential school closure. These resources consist of strategies, toolkits, articles, and webinars to help schools and districts make alternative arrangements for moving student learning online.

Educators and parents interested in learning more about online-learning best practices and how Learning Explorer supports remote learning, can register for a free webinar on Wednesday March 18, 2020, @ 4:00pm PST/7:00pm EST.

For schools or districts impacted by COVID-19 that are interested in inquiring about free access (Standard Edition, available thru 2020), contact our School and District Success Team, 888-909-9035.

Founded by teachers for teachers, Learning Explorer's passion is helping to make teachers' lives easier by saving them time discovering, planning, and delivering quality online curriculum resources. Ideal for in class or remote learning, our award-winning learning object repository (LOR) and curriculum management platform (designed and developed by sister company Lesson Planet), provides PreK-12 educators seamless access to a huge, all-in-one searchable ecosystem of learning resources from a wide variety of both educator-curated open educational resources (OER) and district-licensed publisher content. The Learning Explorer team is committed to providing truly innovative digital tools and resources that are designed to help instructional leaders better close the curriculum equity gap; save educators time in the planning and delivery of relevant, standards-aligned lessons; and, to inspire more meaningful, personalized and engaging student learning.

