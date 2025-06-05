Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Analysen
05.06.2025 07:00:00

Planisware expands into Belgium to support the sustained growth of its business in the Benelux region

Planisware
Planisware expands into Belgium to support the sustained growth of its business in the Benelux region

Paris, France, June 5, 2025 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, continues its international expansion with the opening of a new office in Belgium.

Planisware has been present in the Benelux region for several years, through projects carried out for leading clients such as Galapagos, KLM, Philips, and Engie, and is now consolidating its position in this strategic, fast-growing market. In particular, the Group has seen a sharp increase in its business in this market, with revenue doubling over the last four years, testifying to the relevance of its expertise and the confidence of its customers.

This new location is primarily intended to strengthen proximity to Planisware’s customers and other economic players in the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), a dynamic market that is home to around 1,200 target companies, nearly half of which having annual revenue in excess of one billion euros, particularly in high-growth sectors such as manufacturing (chemicals, food processing and industrial equipment), retail and financial services.

With this new location, Planisware strengthens its proximity to customers and its expertise in local challenges. With its enhanced visibility, Planisware will be able to accelerate new signatures and sustainably support the Group's growth in the region.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: "We are proud to announce Planisware's arrival in Belgium, which marks a key milestone in our continued expansion in Europe. It will strengthen our existing customer base while supporting our growth in the region. Over the years, we have built up a solid network of partners and customers in the Benelux, and this subsidiary is a natural fit with this dynamic. It will also create local jobs and strengthen our ties with all market players."

"International expansion has been at the heart of our growth strategy since Planisware's launch," says co-founder Yves Humblot. "Today, Benelux is emerging as a key region in our roadmap: it's an ecosystem recognized for its culture of innovation and operational excellence."

Planisware’s new subsidiary in Belgium will be headed by Benoît Soulier (46). With over seven years' experience in project management at Planisware, he brings solid expertise in the management of complex portfolios and projects, particularly in the pharmaceutical, industrial and public sectors. He has worked with companies such as UCB, Eurocontrol and the Walloon Public Service (SPW) in Belgium, as well as BDR Thermea in the Netherlands. Before joining Planisware, he spent four years at Sopra Group, where he contributed to the deployment of numerous complex projects. Benoît Soulier holds a degree in computer engineering from Telecom Nancy.

Contact

Investor Relations: Benoit d'Amécourt

benoit.damecourt@planisware.com
+33 6 75 51 41 47

Media: Brunswick Group
Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon
planisware@brunswickgroup.com
+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 750 employees across 18 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW”).

For more information, visit planisware.com and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

Attachment


