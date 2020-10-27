SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’905 0.1%  Dollar 0.9096 0.2%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

PlanetWatch activates innovative air quality monitoring in two key Italian cities and announces grant from the Algorand Foundation

ST. GENIS-POUILLY, France, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetWatch, a French startup which is leveraging the Algorand blockchain to build a global air quality ledger, announced today that it has already activated over 100 sensors in the Italian cities of Milan and Taranto.

PlanetWatch builds its global air quality monitoring network by combining city specific partnership networks and the creation of a global community of individual air sensor owners.

Fast and seamless sensor deployment in these cities was achieved thanks to strong partnerships with Wiseair in Milan, a citizen association in Taranto and support from a grant from the Algorand Foundation.

C. Parrinello, PlanetWatch's CEO said:

"The activation of dense sensor networks in Taranto and Milan is a major milestone for PlanetWatch. We are delivering cost-effective air quality monitoring solutions for cities worldwide. By leveraging citizen communities and associations, together with corporate partners and advanced technologies, we believe we can raise the standards of environmental monitoring and help protect public health. We are very grateful to the Algorand Foundation, Wiseair srl and the Taranto citizen association for their support towards our endeavours."

"We are delighted to support PlanetWatch in their global air quality monitoring network," said Sean Lee, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. "By building on a blockchain with the speed and scale of Algorand, PlanetWatch can be confident that as their network scales to millions of devices and daily measurements, Algorand will be able to comfortably handle data volumes, while making the data accessible to all."

C.A. Gaetaniello, Wiseair's COO said:

"Wiseair's mission is to involve urban communities in air quality monitoring to promote a clean air future. With the support of the Wiseair community, we distributed more than 100 air quality sensors all over the city. Thanks to our strong partnership with PlanetWatch the data collected will be validated and made accessible to all. Citizen science and technology are combined here to build a new model to fight against air pollution."

S. Fersini from Comitato Cittadini e Lavoratori Liberi e Pensanti said: "We advocate the closure of all highly polluting industrial plants in our city and we hope that these monitoring activities and subsequent developments will help studying the connection between the excess of diseases linked to pollution and industrial production and the need for change in European environmental legislation on allowed emissions."

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320268/PlanetWatch_PR.pdf  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320267/PlanetWatch_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Claudio Parrinello, CEO
claudio.parrinello@planetwatch.io

 

SOURCE Planetwatch sas

