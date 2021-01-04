Planet Smoothie Introduces Three New Smoothies with Meal Replacement Protein

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your New Year's resolutions off strong with new protein-packed smoothies from Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com). Beginning January 4, Planet Smoothie will feature three smoothies with an all-new Meal Replacement protein, a proprietary blend formulated with whey protein isolate, fiber and 15 essential vitamins and minerals.

The Strawberry Super Squeeze smoothie has 33 grams of protein in a 22 ounce size and is blended with strawberries, bananas and Meal Replacement protein. The PB Blues smoothie has 41 grams of protein in a 22 ounce size and is blended with peanut butter, blueberries, bananas and Meal Replacement protein. Lastly, for OREO® lovers there's the Cookie Crusher smoothie, which has 38 grams of protein in a 22 ounce size and is blended with OREO® Cookies, frozen yogurt and Meal Replacement Protein.

"Our new Meal Replacement protein is launching just in time to help customers get a jump start on their New Year's resolutions," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "No matter what your health goal is, Planet Smoothie has a full menu of delicious, nutrient-rich options for you."

The new Meal Replacement protein and smoothies are available until May 2.

Promotional Smoothies:

Strawberry Super Squeeze – strawberries, bananas and Meal Replacement protein

PB Blues – peanut butter, blueberries, bananas and Meal Replacement protein

Cookie Crusher – OREO® Cookies, frozen yogurt and Meal Replacement protein

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie® , intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 140 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

