21.06.2019 14:33:00

Planet Home Lending Opens Branches in Midwest

MERIDEN, Conn., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC has opened four new branches in the Midwest offering home loans for first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers and real estate investors. The lender also has loan products for borrowers who fall outside the standard credit box, including self-employed business owners, retirees, foreign nationals and people who have had a bankruptcy or foreclosure.

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for the Midwest because we offer loans homeowners here need, including local down payment assistance programs," said Planet Home Lending Senior Vice President, Eastern Division Manager Fobby Naghmi.

Typical buyers face affordability issues, housing inventory shortages and personal challenges, such as high student debt.

"Planet Home Lending has products and strategies to tackle those challenges," Naghmi said. "We know how to apply the underwriting rules to consumers' existing personal finances to give them tailored home loan choices, instead of pushing them into a one-size-fits-all loan."

The new branches are located in Chicago, Canton, Mich., Cincinnati and Indianapolis. The Chicago branch (NMLS #1859477) is managed by Brian Kedzior (NMLS #1002187). The Canton branch (NMLS # 1868128) includes branch manager Willie McGuire (NMLS #128632) and loan officer assistant (LOA) Noelle Hanna. The Cincinnati branch (NMLS #1834359) is led by area manager John Sanders (NMLS #258473) and branch manager Robert Verne (NMLS #961773). They are joined by mortgage loan originator (MLO) Adrian Sellers (NMLS #18629) and LOA Lauren Turner. Ryan Higley (NMLS #401004) manages the Indianapolis branch (NMLS# 1842751), which includes MLOs Kane Robbins (NMLS #1390273) and Jodona Young (NMLS #20787). 

The new branches are also skilled at helping luxury homebuyers, said Planet Home Lending Executive Vice President, National Sales Mike Lee. "They're experts in jumbo home loans and lend up to $6 million at competitive rates. They also have jumbo home loans with appealing features, like a no-mortgage insurance option."

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant consumers can use to apply via their mobile device to get a home loan from anywhere. Borrowers and real estate agents can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending helps support the environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2019, the company will plant three trees for every loan closed, providing up to 25,000 trees to help restore national forests.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Founded in 2007, Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS #17720) is a privately held, national residential mortgage lender with multiple business channels uniquely positioned to provide competitive products and services. Planet Home is an Equal Housing Lender. It is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, and a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit planethomelending.com/

Press Contacts
Dona DeZube
Director, Communications Strategy
Planet Home Lending, LLC
216801@email4pr.com 
(443) 263-2832

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-home-lending-opens-branches-in-midwest-300872439.html

SOURCE Planet Home Lending

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Öltitel mit 40% Barriere
09:40
S&P 500 – Rekordhoch
08:47
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
06:25
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,12 Dollar - Franken zum Greenback und Euro stabil
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor betrügerischen Krypto-Firmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX zeigt sich unbewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB