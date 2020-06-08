08.06.2020 13:30:00

Planet Fitness Announces Participation in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today its participation in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The Company's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at 4:00 pm Central Time and can be accessed at http://investor.planetfitness.com. 

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 15.5 million members and 2,039 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-announces-participation-in-the-william-blair-40th-annual-growth-stock-conference-301071773.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

